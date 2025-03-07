Watch CBS News
Alleged driver in fatal Bloomington hit-and-run arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A southern Twin Cities man is dead after being struck by a car Thursday night and the alleged driver is in custody, police say.

A caller reporting an injured person brought officers to the 8300 block of 11th Avenue in Bloomington, Minnesota, around 8:45 p.m., the city's police department said. They found a 21-year-old man lying in the road, critically injured. 

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

Investigation and witness accounts indicate the man was meeting with another man, also 21, for a sale of some kind, police said. The other man allegedly hit the injured man with his SUV, then drove away.

On Friday, police arrested the alleged assailant on the 7400 block of 157th Street in Apple Valley. He has not yet been formally charged.

