Blaine PD: Arrest made in armed carjacking of a father and daughter

Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say an arrest has been made in the armed carjacking of a father and daughter last weekend.

Police confirmed that investigators located the male suspect in Maple Grove late Thursday evening.

The armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at the Northtown Mall.

Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. The father spoke with WCCO in an exclusive interview.

"He's got his arm around her," Randall Wyatt recalled. "He's got her with this arm and showing the gun. I believe if I'm not mistaken, he shoots it in the air to let us know he's serious about what he's doing. I jumped on him, I pulled him off her and we both fell."

Randall Wyatt CBS

Investigators reported the carjacking suspect was able to wrestle free and escape in the stolen vehicle.

Police credit several tips on social media for locating the suspect. His identity will not be released until he's booked on charges, which are still pending.

The stolen vehicle has yet to be found.