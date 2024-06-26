Watch CBS News
2 killed in Blaine motorcycle crash, police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night in the north metro.

Blaine police say it happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard Northeast and 125th Avenue Northeast.

Police say the two victims were traveling westbound on 125th Avenue on the bike when they collided with a vehicle that was turning northbound onto Polk Street Northeast.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene, while the other victim later died at an area hospital, police say.

The driver of the vehicle was also hospitalized and is in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting Blaine police in the investigation.

