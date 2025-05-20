Woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for Blaine day care abuse that was caught on camera

Minnesota Legislature headed for special session, and more headlines

A woman who was caught on camera slamming and dragging children at a Blaine day care center was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Elizabeth Wiemerslage of Coon Rapids, 23, pleaded guilty in March to malicious punishment of a child and third-degree assault. Along with the 90-day jail sentence, she'll be under probation for 10 years, and must pay $776.07 in restitution.

Wiemerslage and another woman, 25-year-old Chloe Johnson of Andover, were charged last summer after police received a report of potential child abuse at Small World Daycare Center in Blaine.

Surveillance footage showed Wiemerslage and Johnson treating three infants roughly, according to court documents. Their actions were described as aggressive and violent.

Johnson has a pretrial hearing in November and a trial scheduled for December.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.