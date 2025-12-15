Twin Cities day care worker pleads guilty to abuse that was caught on camera

A 25-year-old Twin Cities day care worker pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child after she was caught on camera abusing several infants, according to court documents.

Chloe Johnson was also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting third-degree assault and two counts of aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child. However, if the plea deal is accepted, those charges will be dropped. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Johnson and another woman, 24-year-old Elizabeth Wiemerslage, were charged last year after police received a report of potential child abuse at Small World Daycare Center in Blaine.

Surveillance footage showed Wiemerslage and Johnson treating three infants roughly, according to court documents. Their actions were described as aggressive and violent.

Wiemerslage was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count each of malicious punishment of a child and third-degree assault.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.