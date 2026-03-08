Twin Cities day care worker who was caught abusing child on camera sentenced

A Twin Cities day care worker who pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Friday.

Chloe Johnson, 25, was caught on camera abusing several infants at a day care in Blaine, Minnesota.

Johnson was also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting third-degree assault and two counts of aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child. However those charges were dropped as part of her plea deal.

Her jail term will start in April, and she will receive credit for the two days she has already served. Her one-year prison sentence was stayed for five years.

Johnson and another woman, Elizabeth Wiemerslage, were charged in 2024 after police received a report of potential child abuse at Small World Daycare Center.

Wiemerslage was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count each of malicious punishment of a child and third-degree assault.

Advocates are pushing for a bill at the Minnesota legislature this year that would require cameras in child care centers.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.