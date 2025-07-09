Black sand beach in Silver Bay may be the only of its kind in contiguous U.S.

This Minnesota beach may be the only of its kind in the nation

This Minnesota beach may be the only of its kind in the nation

This Minnesota beach may be the only of its kind in the nation

It might be the only beach of its kind in the entire country. Black Beach in Silver Bay has become a popular summertime destination, and that might have something to do with its striking look.

Along the scenic North Shore, there are beaches of all shapes and sizes. And a few miles north of Iona's pink rock beach is a destination of a different sort. Its dark sand comes from taconite tailings, a byproduct of the iron ore process, that were once dumped into Lake Superior.

"This is the only one I'm aware of," Silver Bay city administrator Lana Fralich said. "I'm aware of a black beach out in Hawaii."

Cleveland Cliffs is the current owner of Black Beach, and 10 years ago worked with Silver Bay and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to transform the property into a place for everyone.

"We had to build a fence. We brought in some parking," Fralich said. "It's created a new economic boost for our little town. And it's great to see all the people who are truly enjoying the lake."

Mekenna Johnson and her family — and their dog Scout — drove from Big Lake to Black Beach just to get a closer look.

"I feel like I've only seen this at the base of a volcano. Or somewhere out of the country," Johnson said.

There are other features that stand out, like Turtle Island, which is connected to the beach by a causeway.

From sunbathers to swimmers, from dog lovers to kite fliers, Silver Bay is seeing more and more people visit thanks, in part, to Facebook and Instagram.

"I saw it on social media," said Angie Steinbach, who drove from Montevideo. "Of course, different photographers always come here. I see all the pictures of it, but seeing it in person is even better than the photographs."

That's what many locals like to hear. With so much to see, it's tough to stand out on Lake Superior, but this beach has managed to gain its own following.

"You see this, and everybody's reaction seems to be 'Wow, just wow,'" Fralich said. "It's minutes from your home, but the peace and serenity this lake provides to you, you just feel like you're on vacation. We've got a special place up here on the North Shore."

Black Beach also has a campground, and recently received a paved road leading to the beach.