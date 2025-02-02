Watch CBS News
Black History Month events in the Twin Cities

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MNmicro Film Festival takes a look at Black history
MNmicro Film Festival takes a look at Black history 05:05

MINNEAPOLIS — From keynote speakers and dedicated discussions to live performances and museum exhibits, the Twin Cities is providing many ways for everyone to celebrate Black History.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

Black History Month Celebration 2025: Radical Joy and Self-Care in the Black Community

Black History Month: Henry Box Brown Movie

Black History Month artist Series

Young Rembrandts Interactive Drawing Class

The Black Market

Black History Month Dinner

The Sound of Gospel

Black History Month events hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society

Black History Month events at Macalester College

Paradise Blue

Diamond Dreams: The Toni Stone Legacy

What's In Your Brand Toolkit

Black to the Future

Black history Month Showcase

Groovin' Through History: A Black History Month DJ Dance

DRUMLine LIve

"Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery: MN African American History" Film Screening

Reflect Black: Black History Vendor Event

The Sound of (Black) Music

How Are You Feeling Mentally? Black Men's Panel

Building Black Futures Webinar

  • Feb. 26
  • 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Black Garnet Books, St. Paul
  • Click here for more details.

Museums/Exhibits

Reviving Forgotten Treasures, Reviving Memories

Ebb/Flow: Pritika Chowdhry, Chotsani Elaine Dean and Courtney M. Leonard

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is hosting a series of events for Black History Month. Click here to see the museum's full calendar.

