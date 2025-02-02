Black History Month events in the Twin Cities

MNmicro Film Festival takes a look at Black history

MINNEAPOLIS — From keynote speakers and dedicated discussions to live performances and museum exhibits, the Twin Cities is providing many ways for everyone to celebrate Black History.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

Black History Month Celebration 2025: Radical Joy and Self-Care in the Black Community

Feb. 6

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Metro State University, St. Paul campus

Click here for more details.

Black History Month: Henry Box Brown Movie

Feb. 6

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Peavey Field Park, Minneapolis

Click here for more details.

Black History Month artist Series

Feb. 6 - Feb. 20

Stewart Park, Minneapolis

Click here for more details.

Young Rembrandts Interactive Drawing Class

Feb. 8

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Minnesota Humanities Event Center, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

The Black Market

Feb. 8

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Case Building, Minneapolis

Click here for more details.

Black History Month Dinner

Feb. 8

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Brooklyn Park Activity Center, Minneapolis

Click here for more details.

The Sound of Gospel

Feb. 8 - Feb. 9

First Avenue, Minneapolis

Click here for more details.

Black History Month events hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society

Feb. 8 - Feb. 27

Click here for more details.

Black History Month events at Macalester College

Feb. 13 - Feb. 28

Macalester College, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

Paradise Blue

Feb. 13 - March 9

Penumbra Theatre, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

Diamond Dreams: The Toni Stone Legacy

Feb. 14 - March 2

Youth Performance Company, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

What's In Your Brand Toolkit

Feb. 15

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

OMG Studios, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

Black to the Future

Feb. 21

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

825 Arts, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

Black history Month Showcase

Feb. 21

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Community Activity Center, Brooklyn Park

Click here for more details.

Groovin' Through History: A Black History Month DJ Dance

Feb. 21

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Loring Park, Minneapolis

Click here for more details.

DRUMLine LIve

Feb. 21

7:30 p.m.

Ordway Theater, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

"Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery: MN African American History" Film Screening

Feb. 22

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Historic Fort Snelling, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

Reflect Black: Black History Vendor Event

Feb. 22

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Black Garnet Books, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

The Sound of (Black) Music

Feb. 22

7:30 p.m.

The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

How Are You Feeling Mentally? Black Men's Panel

Feb. 23

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

825 Arts, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

Building Black Futures Webinar

Feb. 26

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Black Garnet Books, St. Paul

Click here for more details.

Museums/Exhibits

Reviving Forgotten Treasures, Reviving Memories

Now - Feb. 28

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

Click here for more details.

Ebb/Flow: Pritika Chowdhry, Chotsani Elaine Dean and Courtney M. Leonard



Now - May 31

Weisman Museum, Minneapolis

Click here for more details.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is hosting a series of events for Black History Month. Click here to see the museum's full calendar.