Black History Month events in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — From keynote speakers and dedicated discussions to live performances and museum exhibits, the Twin Cities is providing many ways for everyone to celebrate Black History.
Here is a list of scheduled events:
Black History Month Celebration 2025: Radical Joy and Self-Care in the Black Community
- Feb. 6
- 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Metro State University, St. Paul campus
- Click here for more details.
Black History Month: Henry Box Brown Movie
- Feb. 6
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Peavey Field Park, Minneapolis
- Click here for more details.
Black History Month artist Series
- Feb. 6 - Feb. 20
- Stewart Park, Minneapolis
- Click here for more details.
Young Rembrandts Interactive Drawing Class
- Feb. 8
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Minnesota Humanities Event Center, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
The Black Market
- Feb. 8
- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- The Case Building, Minneapolis
- Click here for more details.
Black History Month Dinner
- Feb. 8
- 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Brooklyn Park Activity Center, Minneapolis
- Click here for more details.
The Sound of Gospel
- Feb. 8 - Feb. 9
- First Avenue, Minneapolis
- Click here for more details.
Black History Month events hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society
- Feb. 8 - Feb. 27
- Click here for more details.
Black History Month events at Macalester College
- Feb. 13 - Feb. 28
- Macalester College, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
Paradise Blue
- Feb. 13 - March 9
- Penumbra Theatre, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
Diamond Dreams: The Toni Stone Legacy
- Feb. 14 - March 2
- Youth Performance Company, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
What's In Your Brand Toolkit
- Feb. 15
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- OMG Studios, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
Black to the Future
- Feb. 21
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- 825 Arts, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
Black history Month Showcase
- Feb. 21
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Community Activity Center, Brooklyn Park
- Click here for more details.
Groovin' Through History: A Black History Month DJ Dance
- Feb. 21
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Loring Park, Minneapolis
- Click here for more details.
DRUMLine LIve
- Feb. 21
- 7:30 p.m.
- Ordway Theater, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
"Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery: MN African American History" Film Screening
- Feb. 22
- 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Historic Fort Snelling, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
Reflect Black: Black History Vendor Event
- Feb. 22
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Black Garnet Books, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
The Sound of (Black) Music
- Feb. 22
- 7:30 p.m.
- The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
How Are You Feeling Mentally? Black Men's Panel
- Feb. 23
- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 825 Arts, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
Building Black Futures Webinar
- Feb. 26
- 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- Black Garnet Books, St. Paul
- Click here for more details.
Museums/Exhibits
Reviving Forgotten Treasures, Reviving Memories
- Now - Feb. 28
- Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery
- Click here for more details.
Ebb/Flow: Pritika Chowdhry, Chotsani Elaine Dean and Courtney M. Leonard
- Now - May 31
- Weisman Museum, Minneapolis
- Click here for more details.
The Minneapolis Institute of Art is hosting a series of events for Black History Month. Click here to see the museum's full calendar.