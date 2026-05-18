Black bear sightings becoming more common in southern Minnesota

Black bears are on the move in Minnesota, and sightings are somewhat common in the north and central regions of the state, but pictures and videos of black bears have been coming in from southern Minnesota, where sightings are rare.

Dodge County isn't known for black bears, but not only did one make an appearance in the town of West Concord, but it was almost close enough to touch as it strolled through a family's backyard.

Twenty miles away in Owatonna, a black bear was spotted digging into someone's grill, looking for lunch.

And in Faribault, a woman took pictures of a bear leisurely walking across a field on the edge of town.

These bears are likely yearlings kicked out of their home range by their mothers. The young males can roam far to find a new home, but sightings like these in southern Minnesota are rarer. The animals do become more visible as breeding season approaches.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said when black bears wander into town, they are typically looking for food, targeting garbage, grills and bird feeders.

The Metcalf family in Kenyon found that out first-hand.

"I think it's pretty crazy. We've had some in our backyard. It's definitely a wild experience. I know they are roaming around town a lot," said Savannah Metcalf.

The Metcalfs had a bear go after one of their bird feeders. But Metcalf said that isn't the only encounter she's had in recent weeks. While driving to work, she saw something on the side of the road that she thought was a dog.

"As I got up closer, it came up right in front of the car and I almost hit it. Ran down into a farmer's field, went past their cows and had to tell him, 'Hey, there's a black bear that just came past,'" she said.

Black bears are usually shy and can be scared away by loud noises, but if one becomes a nuisance, it's recommended that you remove bird feeders, clean and store grills, secure trash cans and move pet bowls indoors.

"It's very unusual that they are coming closer and closer and popping up even more often," Metcalf said.

It's estimated that there are more than 15,000 black bears in Minnesota, with the majority of them in the northeastern part of the state.