Birthday celebration planned at Mall of America as the attraction turns 33

The Mall of America in Bloomington- one of the most famous places in Minnesota - is getting ready for a big celebration this week, as the iconic landmark celebrates its 33rd year - and continues to grow. Many remember the area used to be home to Metropolitan Stadium.

"Home to the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings, the Minnesota Kicks, our soccer team, and in our parking lot was the North Stars. And in fact, right here is home plate where all the Minnesota Twins greats played baseball," said Dan Jasper, the official storyteller for Mall of America.

Although the stadium is gone, the mall was careful to keep and honor the sports history as it was built. The chair Harmon Killebrew hit with his 520-foot home run, as well as the coin marking the 50-yard line where a new play was born in 1975, can both be found if you look closely.

"Roger Starbuck, the quarterback for the Cowboys, took a hike from this place. He took a hike. He fell back. The Purple People Eaters, they're rushing him. Roger throws the pass with his eyes closed. Drew Peason shoves off, should've been a penalty - all I'm saying. After the game, media ask Roger 'How did you make that incredible throw' and he said, 'I closed my eyes and I said a Hail Mary.' First time in NFL history, right on this spot," said Jasper.

Since then, even as a mall, magic moments have been made. Among the 33 million annual visitors checking out the 500 stores, some famous faces have swung by - from Ozzy to Arnold and everyone in between. And even more special memories are likely to be made as it continues to grow.

"We're going to be adding a large enclosed waterpark connected to the mall with our own theming, and all these wonderful water attractions. So much fun. Including a third hotel, including more parking and then we have goals and dreams beyond that," said

Cupcakes and karaoke will be at the Huntington Bank Rotunda starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11 to celebrate the mall's birthday.