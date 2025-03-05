Bill Murray bringing his music tour to Minneapolis in April

Legendary comedian and actor, Bill Murray, is slated to perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on April 10.

Murray will be accompanied by the Blood Brothers, a musical collaboration featuring Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia and Jimmy Vivino.

The tour is being marketed as a "showcase of performances that blend Murray's unique charm with classic rock music."

The talent this show carries is formidable.

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers perform at Thalia Hall on Jan. 3, 2025, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune

Murray himself has a laundry list of awards and nominations, and his band is no different.

According to a press release, Zito is a nine-time Blues Music Award winner and Castiglia is a five-time BMA winner.

Zito and Castiglia have also won awards in the Blues Rock Artist of the Year category as well as the BMA for Blues Rock Album of the Year for their independent works.

Vivino has over 20 years of experience in the music industry and is best known for serving as Conan O'Brien's musical director, guitarist and bandleader.

Vivino recently released a new single titled "Gonna Be 2 of Those Days" on Feb. 14, and has played shows with Canned Heat and the successful Beatles tribute band The Fab Faux.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office located on 805 Hennepin Avenue, or could be purchased online.