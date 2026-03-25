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Bill intended to stop predatory behavior in schools is moving forward in the Senate

By
Jennifer Mayerle
Jennifer Mayerle
Investigative Reporter
Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as a summer intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist returned to WCCO as a reporter in 2014 and later also anchored WCCO Saturday Morning for 6 years. Then in early 2024 she focused on her new role as Senior Investigative Reporter.
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Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

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A bill intended to stop predatory behavior in schools before it becomes a sexual assault is moving on in the Senate. WCCO has been following Hannah LoPresto's journey, testifying about what she says happened to her in high school. Wednesday night, members of the Judiciary and Public Safety committee commended her bravery after she shared the profound impact from years of grooming and a sexual assault by her band director. Detective Chad Clausen, who investigated her case, told lawmakers why making grooming a felony offense is practical and preventative.

"Grooming a minor with the intent to sexually abuse them has already been established in 13 states as a felony. Waiting until physical violence occurs allows more harm. This bill allows early intervention," Clausen said. 

The Senate bill now moves to the Education Finance Committee. The companion bill in the House is a few steps ahead. 

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