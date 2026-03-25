Bill intended to stop predatory behavior in schools is moving forward in the Senate

A bill intended to stop predatory behavior in schools before it becomes a sexual assault is moving on in the Senate. WCCO has been following Hannah LoPresto's journey, testifying about what she says happened to her in high school. Wednesday night, members of the Judiciary and Public Safety committee commended her bravery after she shared the profound impact from years of grooming and a sexual assault by her band director. Detective Chad Clausen, who investigated her case, told lawmakers why making grooming a felony offense is practical and preventative.

"Grooming a minor with the intent to sexually abuse them has already been established in 13 states as a felony. Waiting until physical violence occurs allows more harm. This bill allows early intervention," Clausen said.

The Senate bill now moves to the Education Finance Committee. The companion bill in the House is a few steps ahead.