Bill Butters' journey from "despicable" North Stars enforcer to Minnesota Wild chaplain

As the "Miracle on Ice" happened in 1980, a different kind of miracle was happening in Minnesota.

North Stars enforcer Bill Butters, whose play on the ice earned him the nickname "despicable," was experiencing something he never thought he would – and it would transform his life forever.

A White Bear Lake Native, Bill Butters lived a hockey life through and through – playing for coach Herb Brooks at the University of Minnesota before embarking on a pro career throughout most of the 1970s with the Minnesota Fighting Saints and the Minnesota North Stars.

Butters was an enforcer – and fighting characterized his game. Off the ice, life was tumultuous.

"I'm a hockey guy who was the worst of the worst. The most sinful, despicable. Whatever adjective you want to put in front of my name, I was him," Butters said.

In 1980, Butters got an invite to volunteer his time at a youth hockey camp. He didn't know at the time it was faith-based. Butters describes himself as having disdain for Christians at that point in his life.

During the camp, however, he describes an emotional connection he never expected – reaching a pinnacle during a night of chapel – when a worship leader called him out by name.



"I had been through a lot of stuff. I've had a lot of stuff happen in my life. The one thing I prided myself on is I never cried. When he said, 'Oh Billy, do you love Jesus?' the floodgates opened," Butters said. "All these kids are looking at me and waiting for something to come out but the only thing that's coming out is snot and tears."

Butters said that night, a group of kids at the camp prayed for him, and his life changed forever.

"(They said) coach, it doesn't take any toughness to use bad language – it takes no toughness to drop your gloves and punch somebody. Or cross check someone in the face. It takes real toughness to forgive people that have hurt people. And love people that don't love you back," Butters said. "Here I am – a pro hockey player – 30 years old a wife and three kids. I don't know what they're talking about."



A Passion For Players

As Butters' professional career ended, he transitioned into the traditional workforce but eventually pursued an opportunity in hockey ministry full-time. One of his initial supporters was his former coach, Herb Brooks.

"It was affirmation that God actually had changed me," Butters said. "It was evident to guys like Lou Nanne, and guys like Herb Brooks, guys like Glen Sonmor. People that coached me and knew me as 'despicable' Bill Butters, now they've seen a change in me."

Now, Butters serves as a chaplain and faith mentor to players on the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Gophers, and University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. His heart and passion is helping players grow in their respective faith journeys.

"I have a passion for hockey guys," Butters said. "Hockey in Minnesota and hockey in the world is a great game. We all love hockey. It's the state of hockey. It's just a horrible god. We've made hockey a god, a lot of us."

More about "Bigger Than Belief"

You can listen or watch Butters' full story on "Bigger Than Belief," a new WCCO podcast hosted by Adam Duxter. "Bigger Than Belief" is a weekly, interfaith podcast that examines belief through the personal stories of believers, with a goal of discussing faith in a way that is relevant, true, and easy to understand.

You can find new episodes of "Bigger Than Belief" each week wherever you get your podcasts, or on WCCO's Youtube page.