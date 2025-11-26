WCCO's "Bigger Than Belief" podcast debuts Dec. 4

Bigger Than Belief is a weekly podcast exploring faith, belief, and religion — all through the stories of believers.

With an emphasis on understanding belief through personal experience, we aim to create a conversation about faith that is fair, honest, and easy to understand — regardless of what you do (or don't) believe.

We'll also take a journalistic approach to difficult-to-understand concepts and questions, helping make sense of current events impacting believers in our communities.

Our first episode, debuting Dec. 4, will be with the chaplain of the Minnesota Wild.

After 30 years of a life dedicated to hockey, Bill Butters says he experienced a miracle.

If the name sounds familiar, he played under Herb Brooks and was an enforcer for the North Stars.

Then, as his career was winding down, something happened that changed the course of his life.

He became devout and never looked back. Butters is 45 years on from that fateful weekend, and it still brings tears to his eyes.

Join your host, Adam Duxter, every Thursday.