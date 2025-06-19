Big River Pizza in St. Paul announces closure, citing safety concerns

After nearly a decade in business, a popular pizzeria in Lowertown St. Paul has decided to close.

Big River Pizza announced the decision in a Facebook post earlier this week.

"This was not a decision we made lightly. We held out hope until the very last moment," the post said.

Owners say "the current political and policy landscape in town has made it increasingly difficult to ensure the safety of their employees."

Residents say they are going to miss their go-to pizza place, but acknowledge that safety in the area is a growing concern.

"I know there's a lot of crime in the area. I've seen a lot of police in the area. So it really sucks that's the reason they have to close," Henry McCulloch said.

Big River Pizza says it has had outstanding support from St. Paul police and other city departments, but they say broader policy challenges have impacted their ability to operate.

"In light of recent events in Minnesota, we won't be elaborating further on the local political landscape at this time," Big River Pizza said in the post announcing its closure.

The owner has not responded to WCCO's attempts to talk with him.

Big River Pizza will continue operating through June 29.