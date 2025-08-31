Big crowds and big businesses at the Great Minnesota Get-Together

How big crowds at the Minnesota State Fair are translating to big business

It's not just the crowds that were big at the Great Minnesota Get-Together Sunday, Angie Voight and Maddy Emanuel were seated next to their big prizes they won on the Midway.

"We like to come and win animals every year," said Angie Voight from Minneapolis.

Whether it's the Midway, the food or beverages, the fair has some making return trips.

"This is my fourth time this year," said Dana McWilliam from Burnsville.

The latest statistics through Saturday show that nearly 1.6 million people have passed through the fair gates. It's a number that tops both last year and the year before, to date.

"Beautiful weather, so it's a good day to be here," said Voight.

Speaking of weather, the fair has only seen rain twice this year. We can see rain up to four times, on average.

The majority of the days this year have also had below average temperatures.

It's all meant big business for some fair first-timers.

"We surpassed expectations," said Jill Pavlak, co-owner of Urban Growler Brewing Company.

In fact, Pavlak said their mocktails, in particular the Bonspiel Blue, are so popular this year, they've already started canning them at their St. Paul brewery.

Their Cheweenies, which are mini-Kramarczuk's hot dogs, are also flying out of their booth.

It's also Zavion Hyatt's first time with a fair booth.

"I'm keeping up. I have somebody at the restaurant cooking right now," said Hyatt, the owner of Irie Express.

"Everybody loves the Jerk Oxtail," said Hyatt, who has seemingly overcome Minnesotans' well known aversion to spice.

Thousands are taking part in a yearly tradition that Minnesotans can't seem to avoid.

"The Great Minnesota Get-Together, that's what Minnesotans are known for, we're all in this together," said Pavlak.