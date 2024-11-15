Watch CBS News
Cement truck hits, injures bicyclist in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a cement truck in downtown Minneapolis Thursday morning. 

The motorist driving the cement truck was turning right from the Interstate 35W offramp onto Washington Avenue South when he hit a man riding a bicycle, police say. 

The man was taken to the hospital with injures that authorities say are serious, but not life-threatening.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators and impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

