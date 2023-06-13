Bicyclist hit by SUV while riding on I-35W
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A bicyclist riding down Interstate I-35W was struck by an SUV on Monday evening.
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. while the bicyclist was traveling southbound on I-35W near Franklin Avenue.
The bicyclist suffered significant, but non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for further medical treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
