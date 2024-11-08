Bicyclist, 72, dead after being hit by motorist in Ramsey County

5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines

NORTH OAKS, Minn. — A 72-year-old man is dead after being hit by a motorist while riding his bicycle in Ramsey County.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Deer Hills Drive and Centerville Road in North Oaks.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the crash found the bicyclist lying in the road and someone performing CPR on him. Deputies took over caring for the man, but he died at the scene.

Authorities have identified the bicyclist as Vincent Grundman, of Maplewood.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, an 83-year-old North Oaks man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.