BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Officials in Bemidji are asking for the public's help in finding a 32-year-old woman who was last seen in February.

Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean, has not communicated with family since February.

Anyone with information is asked to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at 218-333-9111.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office