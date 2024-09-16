Watch CBS News
Local News

Belle Plaine woman, 93, dies in wrong-way crash, shutting down Highway 169 for hours

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Sept. 16, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Sept. 16, 2024 01:16

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — An elderly woman is dead after driving the wrong way down a southwest metro highway and crashing head-on with another vehicle early Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 93-year-old woman from Belle Plaine had been driving her Chevy Equinox southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 at Belle Plaine Trail shortly before 1 p.m. That's when she collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The driver of the Silverado, a 38-year-old Elk River man, suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening and did not receive transportation to a hospital.

inx-aerials-belle-plaine-fatal-crash-091624.jpg
WCCO

The state patrol identified the driver who died as Irene Isabell Castor.

As a result of the crash, Highway 169 shut down for hours as crews worked to clean up the scene. As of 6 p.m. Monday, the highway is back open.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the incident.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.