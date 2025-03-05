Converted fire hall lets people play horseshoe all year long, no matter the weather

This attraction is putting a small Minnesota town on the map

A partnership between the American Legion and a horseshoe club is putting Becker, Minnesota on the map.

Becker is smack dab in the middle of Sherburne County and it's a place where, even in the winter, you'll hear the sounds of summer.

"It's a sport that's very, very easy to learn, but hard to master," Russ Girtz said.

Who better to learn horseshoes from than a club called "Clank and Thud."

The group includes some of the best players in the state because they have the advantage of playing year-round thanks to a special situation. So, when it's 6 degrees outside, it's 60 degrees inside.

"This used to be the old fire hall and then it was full of junk," Girtz said.

He said 10 years ago, he approached the Becker American Legion about their old building next door. He told them Clank and Thud would clean up the place and help utilize the space if they could set up horseshoe courts. The Legion happily agreed.

"It is a unique facility. It's hard to find places to play in the winter," Girtz said.

Local students and Sons of the American Legion helped fix up the building and volunteered during tournaments. Those competitions can get pretty fierce — just ask 79-year-old Marlys Timm.

"Oh, it gets competitive. You want to win. You can't be Mr. Nice Guy," Timm said with a laugh.

Some pitchers still use the horseshoes their grandparents used.

Game rules indoors are the same as rules outdoors.

"A shoe that encircles a stake is worth three points. A shoe that is within 6 inches is one point. The stakes are 40 feet apart," Girtz said.

The pits are filled with clay that feels more like Play-Doh, and it offers a soft landing.

Even among the really good pitchers, there are ringers like Cathy Ziemann. She's a state champ whose been playing for more than 50 years.

"I don't like to lose," she said.

Even with competition all around, folks here simply want visitors to have fun. They are hoping for a horseshoe renaissance and, even as the weather warms up, they may just stay indoors.

"It's a lifelong opportunity, a lifelong sport, that anyone can play," Girtz said. "Enjoy the game, enjoy the camaraderie it brings."

Becker has league every week in the winter and tournaments every month. Anyone is welcome to play and they even offer lessons on site.

In addition to the indoor facility, Becker also has summer leagues outdoors.