Beat the bitter cold with these winter dressing tips

MINNEAPOLIS — "Layers" is the word of the week as Thursday marks another day of single-digit temperatures across Minnesota.

Dressing properly in layers can help you battle the elements and stay warm while outside.

RELATED: A winter emergency kit could save your life on a frigid cold night

Experts suggest dressing in three layers:

1. Base layer: This is the layer closest to your body. Good options include soft merino wool, long underwear and spandex.

2. Mid-layer: This is the layer that goes on top of the base layer that helps keep you insulated. Good options for this layer include sweaters made of wool, fleece, flannel, cashmere or polyester.

3. Outer layer: This is the outermost layer that shields you from the wind, rain and snow. This layer should be a jacket. Down jackets are famous for keeping you warm, but can be expensive. Synthetic puff materials can also be a great and more affordable option. Waterproof puffy jackets are a great option because they create several layers of a barrier between you and the outside conditions.

WCCO

When it comes to socks, some experts have suggested doubling up, but when doing so, make sure the base layer closest to your feet is light and thinner than your outer layer of sock, which should be more of a thicker material.

Nylon stockings are a good option for the inner layer, while wool is a good option for the outer layer. The outer sock should also be bigger than your average sock size. That way, warm air can continue circulating within the socks and boots to keep your feet more comfortable.

GOOD QUESTION: Why do our noses run in cold weather?

As for boots, experts suggest going up one to two sizes when looking for winter footwear. This helps give your feet enough room to circulate warm air. Boots should also have a thick sole to give you good separation between your feet and the cold pavement you'll be walking on.

Shoe inserts can also help in cold weather as they create even more of a barrier between your feet and the pavement.

Experts also suggest mittens will keep your hands warmer than gloves because most of the fingers are grouped together and that helps to create a better heat pocket in your hand.

A lot of heat can be lost if the head is not covered, so finding a well-fitting hat is better than earmuffs or a headband.