New format announced for 2027 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Organizers of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, which takes place along Minnesota's North Shore every winter, say they're changing the format of the race in 2027 to create a more challenging course for mushers.

The marathon, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 31, will change to an "out and back" style. It'll start in Duluth and finish in Two Harbors.

The course will "challenge our mushers and their teams in ways they haven't faced in recent memory," according to Beargrease President Cliff Wang.

The Beargrease features three races: a 330-mile marathon, a 120-mile race and a 40-mile race. Mushers who finish the marathon early are expected in Two Harbors on Feb. 2.

Organizers say they'll reveal the full route in October.

The marathon, which was established in the 1980s to honor Anishinaabe mail carrier John Beargrease, has faced challenges in the past few years due to weather. In 2025, organizers pushed back the start date and changed the race location due to melting snow. The year before that, the race was canceled.