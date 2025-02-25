John Beargease Sled Dog Marathon's start location moved due to warm temps, organizers say

Organizers of the John Beargrease Dog Marathon in northeastern Minnesota say the race's starting location is being moved due to melting snow.

The 40th anniversary of the race, which was originally slated to begin at Billy's in Duluth, will now start just north of Two Harbors on March 2.

Deteriorating snow conditions prompted the change.

"Weather always plays a role in sled dog racing, and unfortunately, the recent warm temperatures have made conditions at our original start line unsuitable for the race, there is virtually no snow as of right now," Mike Keyport, president of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, said. "While we're disappointed to move from our traditional start, we're grateful for the support of Two Harbors and our dedicated volunteers who make this race possible. Our team has worked hard to ensure the course remains safe and competitive, and we're looking forward to an exciting race."

Spectators and teams can access the new starting location by taking Highway 2 to the North Shore State Trail on Township Road 24. There will be signage to help direct traffic.

Keyport says the last-minute change means volunteers and donations are more important than ever.

"If you've ever thought about being a part of the Beargrease, now is the perfect time to jump in and help," Keyport said. "It takes an incredible team to put on a race of this scale, and we truly couldn't do it without our volunteers and generous supporters."

Last year, organizers had to cancel the race due to a lack of snow. This year's race was delayed until March due to a loss of snowpack.

The marathon has been a staple along the North Shore since 1980. The 300-mile course is a qualifier for the Iditarod.

Note: Video is from Jan. 2, 2025.