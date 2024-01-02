Watch CBS News
Local News

Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon canceled due to lack of snow

By Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon headlines for Jan. 2, 2024
Afternoon headlines for Jan. 2, 2024 01:48

DULUTH, Minn. — The 2024 running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been canceled, race organizers announced Tuesday. 

"This was not an easy decision. But, with concerns over the weather, safety of the dogs, mushers and volunteers it was the only decision that we felt comfortable with," organizers said.

MORE NEWS: Winter businesses on Lake Mille Lacs hoping colder weather comes soon

There were discussions about moving the race to a later date in 2024, but organizers said unpredictable weather and conflicts with other races were obstacles.

beargrease.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The race was originally planned for later this month on Jan. 28, but the 40th running of the race will now commence on Jan. 26, 2025.

Fundraising will continue; you can find more information on their website.

Johnny Kahner

Johnny Kahner is a Digital Content Producer at WCCO. He primarily covers Minnesota sports for the website.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 8:49 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.