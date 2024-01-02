Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon canceled due to lack of snow

DULUTH, Minn. — The 2024 running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been canceled, race organizers announced Tuesday.

"This was not an easy decision. But, with concerns over the weather, safety of the dogs, mushers and volunteers it was the only decision that we felt comfortable with," organizers said.

There were discussions about moving the race to a later date in 2024, but organizers said unpredictable weather and conflicts with other races were obstacles.

The race was originally planned for later this month on Jan. 28, but the 40th running of the race will now commence on Jan. 26, 2025.

Fundraising will continue; you can find more information on their website.