More than 4,600 licenses up for grabs in 2025 Minnesota bear hunt lottery

Bear hunt lottery applications now available in Minnesota

Bear hunters can now apply to enter the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' lottery for a 2025 license.

The agency says 4,605 licenses across 15 northern areas of the state will be lotteried off for the 2025 season, which runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 12.

DNR officials say the number of licenses each year is based on the state's bear population trends.

Applications will be accepted through May 2, and lottery winners will be notified by June 1.

The deadline to purchase bear hunting licenses awarded by the lottery is Aug. 1, and any remaining unpurchased licenses will be available to buy over the counter starting at noon on Aug. 6, the DNR says.

There are areas in east-central and far northwest Minnesota where hunters don't need to enter a lottery. The DNR says an unlimited number of licenses for those areas will be available to buy over the counter.

Applications for the lottery are available here. Bear hunters can also apply by visiting any license agent or calling the DNR at 888-665-4236.

Licenses are $45 for Minnesota residents 18 and older, $231 for nonresidents 18 and older, $6 for kids ages 13 to 17 and $1 for kids ages 10 to 12.