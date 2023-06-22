BCA: Off-duty Minneapolis police officer who fired weapon woke up to gun pointed at him

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators say an off-duty Minneapolis police officer who fired a gun during an incident involving a person in a mental health crisis knew the suspect.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the off-duty officer called 911 at about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday after he woke up to find his relative pointing a gun at him.

Both men fired shots but neither was injured.

Officers, SWAT team members and crisis negotiators soon arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter. The off-duty officer fled onto the roof of the residence, where he was eventually rescued. A man and a woman also inside the home were also able to escape safely.

The officer, who fired shots using a personal handgun, is on standard administrative leave.

The BCA says the officer's identity is protected under Minnesota law and will not be revealed.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and is in custody pending second-degree assault and domestic assault charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.