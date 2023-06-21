MPD Chief: No one hurt after off-duty Minneapolis officer fired weapon during incident involving man in mental health crisis

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say an off-duty officer fired their weapon during an incident involving a person in a mental health crisis Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the off-duty officer called 911 at about 12:20 p.m. to report that a man was threatening a family member with a gun inside a home on the 3700 block of 27th Avenue South, and shots had been fired. The off-duty officer was inside the home at the time.

Officers, SWAT team members and crisis negotiators soon arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter. The off-duty officer fled onto the roof of the residence, where he was eventually rescued via ladder. A man and a woman also inside the home were also able to escape safely.

Chief O'Hara says the man in crisis was seen going in and out of the home, armed with at least one weapon. Other 911 callers also reported hearing shots fired outside the residence.

Crisis negotiators were able to persuade the man to exit the home, and he was taken into custody.

Chief O'Hara says no one was hurt during the ordeal, and the officer involved is now on standard administrative leave.

The man in crisis is being held in the Hennepin County Jail, where he awaits possible assault charges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation, and they will identify the officer and the suspect at a later date.

____

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.