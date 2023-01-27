BCA identifies suspect in McLeod County shooting that injured 2 deputies

WINSTED, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Friday released the identity of a man who allegedly shot two deputies in Winsted when they tried to serve him an arrest warrant earlier this week.

Investigators say Deputies Darrel Caturia and Angie Malz went to Daniel Mark Paul's home to serve a warrant for possession of child pornography.

After entering the home, they learned Paul, 50, was in a bedroom with the door closed. Paul refused to open the door and respond to the search warrant.

Deputy Malz was one of the officers struck by gunfire. The other officer is Deputy Caturia. McLeod County Sheriff

When Caturia opened the door, gunfire struck both deputies. Caturia drew his handgun and attempted to return fire, but his weapon did not discharge.

Police waited for hours outside the home they believed Paul to be inside. After hours of no response, police used a robot to go inside the house and found him dead.

Paul died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The BCA says Caturia and Malz were wearing body cameras which captured portions of the incident -- the footage is being reviewed and will be made public once the investigation is closed.