Officers struck by gunfire in McLeod County, authorities report
WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.
The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.
According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.
Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are now on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
