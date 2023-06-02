BCA identifies Mankato officer involved in chase that led to discovery of stabbed passenger

MANKATO, Minn. -- More details have been released in a Mankato police chase that led to the discovery of a stabbing victim earlier this week.

Early Tuesday afternoon, a Mankato police officer began pursuing a motorist who was reported to be driving erratically. After initially ending the chase, the officers restarted it, eventually following the driver down a dead-end street. There, an officer rammed the vehicle and stopped it.

Officers arrested the driver and found that their passenger was a woman who had suffered several stab wounds. A knife was also found at the crash scene. She was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

In an update Friday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who rammed the suspect vehicle as Mankato Police Officer Courtney Walker, saying he has 12 years of law enforcement experience.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Good Thunder man, was treated at a hospital before being taken into custody.

The BCA says the victim is now in stable condition.

When its investigation is complete, the BCA says it will present the findings to the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office for review. The agency was asked by the Minnesota Department of Safety to investigate the incident.