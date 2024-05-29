At least 1 dead after collision in Baxter causes Range Rover to hit gun shop

Morning headlines from May 29, 2024

BAXTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash at a busy intersection in Baxter.

The driver of a Range Rover "made contact" with a Buick Encore just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while both were traveling eastbound on Excelsior Road near Highway 371, according to the state patrol.

The Buick was pushed into the intersection and spun out, while the Range Rover drove into a ditch, hopped a curb and then struck a nearby gun shop.

It is not clear which driver was killed. The state patrol is expected to release more information sometime Wednesday.