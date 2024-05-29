Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

At least 1 dead after collision in Baxter causes Range Rover to hit gun shop

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from May 29, 2024
Morning headlines from May 29, 2024 02:19

BAXTER, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash at a busy intersection in Baxter.

The driver of a Range Rover "made contact" with a Buick Encore just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while both were traveling eastbound on Excelsior Road near Highway 371, according to the state patrol.

The Buick was pushed into the intersection and spun out, while the Range Rover drove into a ditch, hopped a curb and then struck a nearby gun shop.

It is not clear which driver was killed. The state patrol is expected to release more information sometime Wednesday.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 8:34 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.