Watch CBS News
Politics

Barack Obama, national media take note of Minnesota's "miracle" legislative session

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Barack Obama, national media take note of Minnesota’s legislative session
Barack Obama, national media take note of Minnesota’s legislative session 01:46

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's recent legislative session is getting a lot of attention.

While Minnesota Republicans aren't happy, many Democrats and Washington columnists say it proves why elections matter.

Former President Barack Obama recently tweeted this to his 132 million followers: "If you need a reminder that elections have consequences, check out what's happening in Minnesota." 

MORE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she's backing Biden in 2024, despite concerns about age

An editorial in the Washington Post called the recent legislative session "a Minnesota Miracle."

The New York Times wrote about the difference between Minnesota and states like Texas and Florida. Here we're adding protections for transgender people, school curriculums and abortion rights – while that's not the case in other states.

5p-pkg-mn-progressive-p-wcco3hnu.jpg
CBS

Reddit threads are now posting about people who might even want to move to Minnesota. Pride Executive Director Andi Otto says gay and trans families are already on their way.

"As a trans man, I am very proud to live in Minnesota," Otto said. "We see it every day, every day that they're making plans. I just spoke to a family not long ago who put their house on the market, packing up their moving truck and heading up here."

MORE: Gov. Tim Walz signs recreational cannabis bill into law

Minnesota Republicans see it differently. Minnesota's four Republican members of Congress issued a statement saying they and their Congressional colleagues are "shocked " by the Minnesota legislature's "extreme agenda."

"The 'Minnesota Disappointment' might be the best way to think about this, because we had an historic budget surplus near $20 billion. And the fact of the matter is that Minnesotans should've seen up to $3,500 worth of money back in their pocket," said Rep. Isaac Shultz, R-Elmdale Township.

Minnesota Republicans say they do agree with President Obama that elections have consequences, and they are already gearing up for 2024.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 6:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.