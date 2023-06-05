Barack Obama, national media take note of Minnesota's "miracle" legislative session

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's recent legislative session is getting a lot of attention.

While Minnesota Republicans aren't happy, many Democrats and Washington columnists say it proves why elections matter.

Former President Barack Obama recently tweeted this to his 132 million followers: "If you need a reminder that elections have consequences, check out what's happening in Minnesota."

An editorial in the Washington Post called the recent legislative session "a Minnesota Miracle."

The New York Times wrote about the difference between Minnesota and states like Texas and Florida. Here we're adding protections for transgender people, school curriculums and abortion rights – while that's not the case in other states.

Reddit threads are now posting about people who might even want to move to Minnesota. Pride Executive Director Andi Otto says gay and trans families are already on their way.

"As a trans man, I am very proud to live in Minnesota," Otto said. "We see it every day, every day that they're making plans. I just spoke to a family not long ago who put their house on the market, packing up their moving truck and heading up here."

Minnesota Republicans see it differently. Minnesota's four Republican members of Congress issued a statement saying they and their Congressional colleagues are "shocked " by the Minnesota legislature's "extreme agenda."

"The 'Minnesota Disappointment' might be the best way to think about this, because we had an historic budget surplus near $20 billion. And the fact of the matter is that Minnesotans should've seen up to $3,500 worth of money back in their pocket," said Rep. Isaac Shultz, R-Elmdale Township.

Minnesota Republicans say they do agree with President Obama that elections have consequences, and they are already gearing up for 2024.