A new Islamic school opened its doors Tuesday in Burnsville, Minnesota. Baitul Hikmah Academy used to be connected to a mosque in Prior Lake, but flames destroyed both last winter.

Principal Imam Faraz Ahmad welcomed the crowd of students and parents Tuesday, and thanked Burnsville and Prior Lake leaders for coming together and helping the community

"They really made it easy for us. They gave us a surety that this is going to happen, let's get it done together. So we are here together," Ahmad said.

Leaders say the new school is an improvement on the old one, with room for 300 students from pre-K through 12th grade. Older students have the opportunity to take classes online through Arizona State University.

Students outside of the new Baitul Hikmah Academy in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Nov. 17, 2026. WCCO

Starting with last December's fire, it's been a tumultuous year for the Twin Cities Somali community, which has been under scrutiny following the Feeding Our Future scandal. And just this past weekend, a Somali-American Uber driver was beaten and left for dead by a passenger in Hopkins.

For Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council American Islamic Relations, this was one new conference he was grateful to attend.

"We saw, I would say, in Minnesota, one of the unique responses after that horrific fire that we saw community members, neighbors and everyone coming to the aid of the school to find any way that they can provide support," Hussein said.

A spokesperson for the U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told WCCO Tuesday afternoon that their investigation determined the cause of last year's fire was accidental.