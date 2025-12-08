Watch CBS News
Overnight fire damages mosque, school in Prior Lake

A building housing a mosque and school in the Twin Cities caught fire overnight.

Crews were battling the fire when a WCCO photographer arrived on the 5900 block of Timber Trail Southeast in Prior Lake around 2:30 a.m.

A congregation member told WCCO's Beret Leone that no one was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported, and the extent of the damage is unclear. The cause is also unknown.

One neighbor said the commotion from the fire woke her up.

"We had no idea, no idea what was going on," neighbor Nancy Ufken said. "Then, when we started watching over by the mosque, we could start seeing smoke. And we did see some gflames, but not until quite a bit later."

The private Muslim school is attended by children from across the south metro, neighbors said.

WCCO is seeking more information from fire officials.

