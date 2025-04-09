Missing northern Minnesota teen believed to heading to Texas, police say

Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

Police in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office says Chase Allen Ronning left his home in rural Bagley on Monday morning. He was last known to be in Moorhead later the same day.

Authorities believe Ronning is trying to go to the Donna, Texas area, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chase Allen Ronning BCA

Ronning is described as 6 feet tall and around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they are concerned about Ronning's mental health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Ronning's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office at 218-694-6116.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.