Fact check: Boy who appeared in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show was not 5-year-old Liam Ramos

Social media users incorrectly identified a small boy who was part of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday as Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old who, along with his father, was detained by immigration officials in Minnesota and held at an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

The boy was actually Lincoln Fox Ramadan, a child actor from Costa Mesa, California, who is also 5 years old, according to his Instagram profile.

After Bad Bunny finished his song "NUEVAYoL," cameras showed Lincoln watching Bad Bunny accepting his Grammy for album of the year last week. The artist then walks over and hands Lincoln what appears to be a Grammy.

Here's a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

THE FACTS: This is false. The boy was child actor Lincoln Fox Ramadan.

"An emotional, unforgettable day being cast as the young Benito — a symbolic moment where the future hands the past a Grammy," reads a Monday post on Lincoln's Instagram profile. "A reminder that dreams come true and it's never too early to dream big."

The post includes photos from Lincoln's appearance during the halftime show and other moments from the day, as well as a childhood photo of Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

In the caption, Lincoln also wrote that he's "sending love to Liam Ramos" and that "we all deserve peace and love in America, a country built by and home to so many hard-working immigrants."

Another post from Lincoln's Instagram, shared on Sunday, included a video of his cameo and was captioned, "I'll remember this day forever! @badbunnypr - it was my truest honor." His last post before the Super Bowl, on Jan. 31, was a photo of himself captioned: "I booked a cool gig! Can't wait to share it with you guys."

Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who is originally from Ecuador, were detained by immigration officers in a Minneapolis suburb on Jan. 20. They were taken to an ICE detention facility in Dilley, Texas, but returned to Minneapolis on Feb. 1 following a judge's order.

Images of immigration officers surrounding the young boy in a blue bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack drew outrage about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

Columbia Heights Public Schools, Liam's school district, confirmed that he was not the boy in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

"(Superintendent Zena) Stenvik has indicated that the child is not Liam. Liam and his family are sequestered during this time," CHPS spokesperson Kristen Stuenkel said in a statement Monday.

Lincoln, the child actor, is half Egyptian and half Argentine, according to his Instagram and his acting profile. He previous work has included modeling for Walmart and Target.

Bad Bunny has won six total Grammys, including three at the 2026 awards show. His album of the year win for the critically-acclaimed "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," is the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

Representatives for Bad Bunny did not respond to a request for comment.