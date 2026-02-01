Bad Bunny says "ICE out" during Grammy Awards acceptance speech

Bad Bunny used his Grammy acceptance speech on Sunday to denounce U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and call for the end of the ongoing immigration crackdown on Sunday.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," the Puerto Rican artist said as he accepted a Grammy Award for his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" in the música urbana album category. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

His statement was met with applause and standing ovations. It came as protests against ICE took place across the country this weekend, including in Los Angeles, where the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday. The Grammy Awards were being broadcast live on CBS television stations and streaming on Paramount+.

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Musica Urbana Album award for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Also, I want to say to the people, I know it's tough to know, not to hate on these days," Bad Bunny said. "And I was thinking, sometimes we get 'contaminado,' I don't know how to say that in English. The hate get more powerful with more hate. The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love."

In closing, he said: "So please we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people. We love our family and there's a way to do it, with love, and don't forget that."

The 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has won four Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys. He is set to headline the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show next week.

Bad Bunny has been outspoken about immigration issues, and notably did not schedule any U.S. dates on his world tour to promote his most recent album, telling i-D magazine it was done in part over fear of ICE raids.

Before Bad Bunny's speech, Olivia Dean, who took home the trophy for best new artist, said during her acceptance speech: "I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here ... I am a product of bravery and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated."

Other artists who attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday, including Billie Eilish and Jack Antonoff, also wore "ICE OUT" pins in support.

Eilish also used her acceptance speech to say, "No one is illegal on stolen land," and, "F*** ICE."