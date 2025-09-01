St. Paul police offering presence at all district schools for start of year following Annunciation shooting

As warm beach days wind to a close at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Kaitlin Bornhoft and her 5-year-old daughter Juliette are making the most of their summer grand finale, before kindergarten starts in just a few days.

"We're excited for her to have another year with familiar faces returning, and a familiar teacher whom she's had last year as well," said Bornhoft.

With that anticipation comes trepidation in the wake of Wednesday's shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

"We're entrusting that she'll be safe with the wonderful educators and the folks that will be there," said Bornhoft.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey said they've partnered with more than a dozen agencies to provide hundreds of extra shifts patrolling around schools and churches.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, school leaders received a letter from St. Paul police Deputy Chief Kurt Hallstrom. The department says it's offering "...police presence outside every public and private school within the Saint Paul School District to help bolster a sense of safety and security."

"It's just something that we can do that costs us nothing and shows that we are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people that are trying to keep our kids safe and have a good school year," said Hallstrom.

"St. Paul Police Department, they reached out to our superintendent and said, 'What can I do? What can we do to support and show our community that we're going to protect our students?'" Said Marcus Sullivan, Saint Paul Public Schools security leader.

Police won't be able to be at every school all four days this week, Hallstrom said. So far, no school has declined the help.

Police presence means some peace of mind for Bornhoft. Her daughter Juliette starts school in St. Paul on Thursday.

"It's assuring in the sense that it feels there's extra eyes. It's sad to think that there needs to be those extra eyes, but I'm grateful that they're taking it seriously to offer any assurance that they can," said Bornhoft.