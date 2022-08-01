Watch CBS News
Average adult has 10 good friends, survey finds

/ CBS Minnesota

We all want to have friends we can count on, but how many "good" friends would you say you actually have?

A new survey out of the U.K. shows adults say they have 10 good friends, and at least one childhood friend they've had since they were 6 years old.

"Friendships are vital, but as we get older, they can become more difficult to maintain for a variety of different reasons," Sarah Fox, vice president of marketing and communications for Disney consumer products, gaming and publishing EMEA, said.

