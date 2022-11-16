Auto shops packed following first snowfall, but struggle with delays in getting parts

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota roads saw hundreds of crashes and spinouts after the first snowfall of the season Monday. Now, auto shops are dealing with increased business, but customers may have to wait a while to get in.

Between 10 LaMettry's Collison locations, 50 to 70 vehicles were towed around the metro.

"It certainly puts an uptick in our business," Eden Prairie general manager James Junkers said.

But these days, business isn't something LaMettry's is lacking.

"Every customer wants to get their vehicle in," Junkers said. "But, again, we're waiting two, three months before we can even get you in."

Between delays and demands, Lamettry's says customers should expect their car to be out for at least a month. It's not the only auto shop dealing with these issues, either.

"The lack of employees, lack of people being with insurance companies anymore. It causes everything to slow down," Junkers said.

On top of that - delayed parts. While Junkers said its not as bad as it was a year ago, they still run into the issue.

"Parts aren't taking two, three weeks like they were a year ago. They're almost back on track," he said. "To a normal three to five business days to get parts. There are random parts that can take anywhere from three days to three months to get. There's no real reason as to why it takes that long."

It's frustrating for both customers and those on the other side, making repairs.

"There's not a whole lot we can do, but wait until we get the part," Junkers said.

According to State Farm, there wasn't a significant uptick in claims from the recent winter weather, but storm activity can be expected to impact the state. Nearly 25%n of yearly weather-related crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement.

State Farm encourages drivers to prepare their vehicles for safe travel as road conditions can become hazardous. One way to do that is prepare a winter car kit with emergency essentials in your trunk, such as winter clothing, flight lights, phone chargers and jumper cables.

Several auto shops WCCO reached out to were too busy for comment.