Authorities seek missing Burnsville man William O'Neal

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Authorities in Burnsville are concerned for a missing man, and they're asking the public's help to find him.

The Burnsville Police Department said 57-year-old William O'Neal left his house Wednesday morning on a blue mountain bike with mismatched tires.

**MISSING PERSON** William O'Neal left his house 4/19/23 @ 8am on a blue mtn bike w/ mismatched tires. Wearing dark clothing & a purple watch. He is a 57-yr-old who is in need of his meds. No phone/ money. Visits AV and BVILLE area. Plz call Burnsville PD if you have info or 911. pic.twitter.com/rUA9x7Bcv2 — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) April 20, 2023

O'Neal has no phone or money and is in need of medication, the department said. He was wearing dark clothing and a purple watch and frequents the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas.

Anyone with information about O'Neal is asked to call the Burnsville Police Department or 911.