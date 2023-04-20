Watch CBS News
Authorities seek missing Burnsville man William O'Neal

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Authorities in Burnsville are concerned for a missing man, and they're asking the public's help to find him.

The Burnsville Police Department said 57-year-old William O'Neal left his house Wednesday morning on a blue mountain bike with mismatched tires.

O'Neal has no phone or money and is in need of medication, the department said. He was wearing dark clothing and a purple watch and frequents the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas.

Anyone with information about O'Neal is asked to call the Burnsville Police Department or 911.

