Authorities seek missing Burnsville man William O'Neal
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Authorities in Burnsville are concerned for a missing man, and they're asking the public's help to find him.
The Burnsville Police Department said 57-year-old William O'Neal left his house Wednesday morning on a blue mountain bike with mismatched tires.
O'Neal has no phone or money and is in need of medication, the department said. He was wearing dark clothing and a purple watch and frequents the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas.
Anyone with information about O'Neal is asked to call the Burnsville Police Department or 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.