Authorities searching for Lino Lakes inmate who left his worksite

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet and left his worksite on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Gerald Downs, a minimum custody inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes was on Community Work Crew status in Blaine when he fled his worksite to a waiting vehicle.

The DOC says Downs has a history of "non-violent offending" and has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Gerald Downs Minnesota Department of Corrections

Downs could face new criminal charges for escaping from custody. Additionally, anyone who knowingly assisted him could face charges.

Anyone with information on Downs' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the DOC at 651-603-0026.