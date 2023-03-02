Watch CBS News
Crime

Authorities searching for Lino Lakes inmate who left his worksite

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 1, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 1, 2023 01:39

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet and left his worksite on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Gerald Downs, a minimum custody inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes was on Community Work Crew status in Blaine when he fled his worksite to a waiting vehicle.

The DOC says Downs has a history of "non-violent offending" and has issued a warrant for his arrest.

gerald-downs.jpg
Gerald Downs Minnesota Department of Corrections

Downs could face new criminal charges for escaping from custody. Additionally, anyone who knowingly assisted him could face charges.

Anyone with information on Downs' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the DOC at 651-603-0026.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 6:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.