Authorities respond to traffic accident involving sibling of student near elementary school in Ramsey

RAMSEY, Minn. -- Authorities in the north metro responded to a "motor vehicle incident involving a juvenile" Wednesday morning, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Along with the sheriff's office, the Ramsey Police Department responded to Brookside Elementary in Ramsey, where the crash occurred.

Brookside Elementary School Principal Dr. Anissa Cravens said the traffic accident involved a sibling of a student.

"All students are safe," Cravens said in a statement. "There is no need to come to the school to pick-up your child. While this is upsetting, school is being held as usual. Social workers are available at our school today to provide additional support at our school for students who may need time to process emotions."

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

