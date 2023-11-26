Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Authorities pull unresponsive 4-year-old from Minneapolis pond

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

4-year-old pulled from Minneapolis pond
4-year-old pulled from Minneapolis pond 00:35

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after pulling a 4-year-old child out of a pond in Minneapolis' Bryn Mawr neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol responded to the 1800 block of Laurel Avenue West shortly before 3 p.m. on a report of a child being found unresponsive in a pond.

Responders transported the child to the Hennepin County Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the HCSO. Their condition is unknown at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

NOTE: The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office originally identified the child as 2 years old. They now say the child is 4 years old.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 5:39 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.