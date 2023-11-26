Authorities pull unresponsive 4-year-old from Minneapolis pond

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after pulling a 4-year-old child out of a pond in Minneapolis' Bryn Mawr neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol responded to the 1800 block of Laurel Avenue West shortly before 3 p.m. on a report of a child being found unresponsive in a pond.

Responders transported the child to the Hennepin County Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the HCSO. Their condition is unknown at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

NOTE: The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office originally identified the child as 2 years old. They now say the child is 4 years old.