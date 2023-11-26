Family says fatal Edina bus stop stabbing was random

Family questions stabbing that killed loved one at Edina bus stop

EDINA, Minn. — A family is grieving after a sudden, unexpected loss of their loved one.

Chris Lundegaard, 62, was killed in a stabbing at an Edina bus stop Wednesday evening, in what relatives say was a random attack.

"I think we're all still in shock a little bit," said Chris' sister, Karen Lundegaard.

Chris Lundegaard's brother, father and sister are still processing the loss.

"From my understanding, it just seemed like a completely random attack," Karen Lundegaard said.

According to family, Chris Lundegaard was dropped off by a friend at the Cub, located near York Avenue in Edina Wednesday.

He was picking up some supplies for the holiday.

The following moments were captured on several area video cameras. Chris Lundegaard was at a nearby bus stop when he was stabbed and killed.

"Chris is trying to get away from him at some point," Karen Lundegaard said.

The suspect and Chris Lundegaard had no prior interaction at the Cub Foods, the family said. The reasons for the attack are a mystery.

"It's totally inexplicable," Chris' father, Bob Lundegaard, said.

"He was at bottom ten years ago," said Erik Lundeegard.

Chris Lundegaard had been sober for 10 years.

"The way that he turned around his life was amazing. It was better than anything I've done in my life," Erik Lundegaard said.

Chris Lundegaard had immense movie knowledge, a photographic memory and was a kid at heart.

"He was great with kids," Erik Lundegaard said.

"You kind of forget until you're reminded of something like this, how important he was to so many other people," Bob Lundegaard said.

A suspect was arrested at the scene but has yet to be charged.

Charges could be filed as soon as Monday, when the suspect is expected to go before a judge.

"I mean he has a record, but not a record of violence," Bob Lundegaard said, in regard to the suspect.

The family hopes the individual gets the help they need.

"I pray he never does anything like this again," Karen Lundegaard said.