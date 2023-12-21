Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating death in Fridley

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro have begun a death investigation Thursday evening.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office gave few details about the death, but said the investigation was centered near the 4500 block of Third Street Northeast in Fridley.

The sheriff's office said more information would be released later.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 6:30 PM CST

