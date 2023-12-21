Authorities investigating death in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro have begun a death investigation Thursday evening.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office gave few details about the death, but said the investigation was centered near the 4500 block of Third Street Northeast in Fridley.
The sheriff's office said more information would be released later.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
