Authorities find body of 21-year-old man missing in northern Minnesota

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they've found the body of a 21-year-old man reported missing earlier this week.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Logan Roy's body was found Wednesday morning about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, which is roughly 20 miles north of Bemidji.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Logan," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. No information on his possible cause of death was immediately given.

Roy was reported missing Sunday, when authorities said he left his home near the intersection of Snowshoe Lane Northwest and Highway 89. They described Roy as a vulnerable adult who could have been armed with a gun.

According to the sheriff's office, Roy experienced a mental health crisis earlier that day and went for a walk, which was common for him following such an experience.

However, after he left Sunday, a relatives received text messages that "contained statements of self-harm" and statements to the effect that Roy might provoke law enforcement to take his life.

Family members told investigators that a loaded handgun was missing from the house.

