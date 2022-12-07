ATF offers $5K reward for info on fire at abandoned Minneapolis apartment complex

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal and state officials are now offering a reward for information on a fire that destroyed an abandoned Minneapolis apartment building.

The four-story complex on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South burned Saturday morning. The building was vacant and boarded up, having been condemned in October.

CBS Minnesota

On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of $5,000 for information related to the fire.

"Offering this reward does not mean that any determination as to the cause of the fire has been made. The team is looking at multiple possibilities, and the possibility of accidental, or intentional causes has not been ruled out," special agent in charge William McCrary said. "Our intent for the reward is to expedite the investigation by helping to narrow down possible causes, all of which is a part of our investigative process."

The ATF joined the investigation Monday morning. The Minneapolis fire and police departments, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office, are also investigating.

The building has been a nuisance property for some time, drawing 53 disturbance calls in the last year. City staff have reached out to the owner, C. David George, 16 times since May. WCCO has also reached out to George for comment, but he has not responded.